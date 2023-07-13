Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $850,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,329.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 35,666 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $279.33. The company had a trading volume of 629,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,024. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.69 and a 200-day moving average of $243.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $279.41.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

