Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,767,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,648,227. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

