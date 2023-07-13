Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 161.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.62. 688,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.49.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.18.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

