Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.75

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1053028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp raised its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

