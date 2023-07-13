Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $469.15

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.15 ($6.04) and traded as low as GBX 411.48 ($5.29). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.30), with a volume of 123,691 shares traded.
Robert Walters Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. The company has a market capitalization of £300.96 million, a PE ratio of 724.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 428.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 468.19.
Robert Walters Company Profile
Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.
