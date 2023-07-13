Robert G. Painter Sells 2,500 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 633,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,057,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

