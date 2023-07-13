River Road Asset Management LLC Has $172.47 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,267,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,084 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises about 2.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $172,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,399. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.