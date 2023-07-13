River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,964 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Vistra worth $122,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 462,029 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 502,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,766. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

