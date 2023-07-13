Rice Partnership LLC Sells 249 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

