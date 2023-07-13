Rice Partnership LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $538,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $101.43. The company had a trading volume of 889,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,619. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

