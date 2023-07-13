Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,580,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,420,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,905,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,081,000 after purchasing an additional 389,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 279,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EWU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 506,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,425. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

