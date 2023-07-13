Rice Partnership LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after acquiring an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.65. 603,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,836. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.