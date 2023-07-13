Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.16. 647,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

