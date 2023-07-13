ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 0.9 %

RWLK stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.42. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. On average, analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 81,699 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,372.31. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,649,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,326.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

