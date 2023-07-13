RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

