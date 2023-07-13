Realty Income (NYSE:O) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on O. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. 4,140,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,185. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.