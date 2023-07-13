Realty Income (NYSE:O) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on O. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.
Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. 4,140,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,185. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
