Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

