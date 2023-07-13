Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Down 1%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

QTRHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $118.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

