Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Puyi Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

