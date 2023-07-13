Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Trading Up 2%

Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 1,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,366% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 918,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,941,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 91.81% of Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

