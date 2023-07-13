Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.