Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $209,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

