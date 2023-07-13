Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $71.34 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. Prom has a total market cap of $71.34 million and $1.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00012864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,402.58 or 1.00049651 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93131666 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,070,572.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

