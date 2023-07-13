ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.49

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 283223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.