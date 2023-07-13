PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

