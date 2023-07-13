PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $206,937.88 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $206,937.88 and approximately $88.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00326057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017489 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,363,157 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.