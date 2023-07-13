Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF) & ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Financial Comparison

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) and Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ResMed and Pixium Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 2 7 0 2.78 Pixium Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $263.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Pixium Vision.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.58 billion 8.98 $779.44 million $5.87 37.26 Pixium Vision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ResMed and Pixium Vision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Pixium Vision.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Pixium Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.49% 25.82% 15.78% Pixium Vision N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ResMed beats Pixium Vision on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME)to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; and HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision SA, a bioelectronics and brain machine interface technology company, specialized in neuromodulation application. It develops PRIMA System, a bionic vision system for patients with vision loss due to retinal degeneration caused by the dry atrophic form of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD); and to treat blindness, which replace the normal physiological function of the eye's photoreceptor cells by electrically stimulating the nerve cells of the inner retina, which then transmit the stimulation to the brain via the intermediary of the optic nerve. The company has collaboration agreements with Stanford University in California, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery in Barcelona, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, University Hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh. Pixium Vision SA was founded in 2011 and is based in Paris, France.

