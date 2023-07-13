Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.93. 38,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,408. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.37. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

