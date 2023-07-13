Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 200,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,458. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

