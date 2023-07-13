Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.38. 268,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,105. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

