Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,812,025. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

