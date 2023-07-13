Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,350 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 41,611 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

