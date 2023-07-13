Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 526,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,002.2% in the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of PJAN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,284 shares. The firm has a market cap of $709.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.