Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FENY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 209,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,979. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.