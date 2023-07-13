Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.22. 661,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

