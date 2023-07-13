Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading Up 2.6%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.
Pharma Mar Trading Up 2.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.
About Pharma Mar
Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pharma Mar
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.