Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading Up 2.6%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.

