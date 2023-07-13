Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.79. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 446 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

