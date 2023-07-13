Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $379.67

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.67 ($4.88) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.63). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 364.80 ($4.69), with a volume of 502,402 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PETS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.53) to GBX 480 ($6.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Pets at Home Group Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,863.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 71,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.66), for a total value of £260,082.52 ($334,597.35). 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
