Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pernod Ricard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$243.33.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDF opened at C$223.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$221.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$215.79. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of C$164.11 and a 52 week high of C$238.75.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.