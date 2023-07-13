Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $8.50. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 8,288 shares changing hands.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Pipe International
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.