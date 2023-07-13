Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $8.50. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 8,288 shares changing hands.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter worth $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

