PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. PCS Edventures!.com shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 315,500 shares.

PCS Edventures!.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.84.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

