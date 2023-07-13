Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.72

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 266890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 225,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.