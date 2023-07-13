Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.86.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $396.19 million for the quarter.

PRMRF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

