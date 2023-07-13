Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
PRMRF opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $25.10.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.19 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 17.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
