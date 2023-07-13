PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 749,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,474,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

PagerDuty Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,082 shares of company stock worth $3,206,843. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

