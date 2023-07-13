Oxen One Day Volume Tops $296,649.59 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $296,649.59 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00317262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00927513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00534865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00061493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00129361 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,857,075 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

