Oxen Market Capitalization Hits $6.01 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $283,225.97 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,348.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00319685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.35 or 0.00871984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.23 or 0.00523901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00063394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00124446 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,866,464 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.