Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Upgraded by Chardan Capital to Buy

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Ouster stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 879,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,589. The stock has a market cap of $241.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ouster news, CTO Mark Frichtl purchased 25,700 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $150,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,749,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,897,150.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala acquired 86,300 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $501,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501 and sold 12,782 shares worth $72,385. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ouster by 111.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 68.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

