OriginTrail Hits 1-Day Volume of $847,352.67 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $102.53 million and $847,352.67 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,720,350 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

