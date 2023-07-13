Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.74

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 18415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

Oriental Land Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Oriental Land Company Profile



Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

